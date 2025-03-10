AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Print Print 2025-03-10

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

APP Published March 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday separately met Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono on the margins of the Extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC held in Jeddah.

Recalling the recent visit of President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, both sides agreed to continue the upward trajectory of the bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

In the meeting with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono, both sides reaffirmed the historic familial bonds between the two nations and agreed to deepen cooperation in various spheres.

