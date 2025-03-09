New Zealand reach 251-7 against India in Champions Trophy final

DUBAI: Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steered New Zealand to 251-7 after India’s spinners called the shots in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The Black Caps won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai after they suffered an early blow when fast bowler Matt Henry missed out due to a shoulder injury.

India came in unchanged from their win over Australia in the semi-final and their four spinners kept the opposition on the backfoot for a large part of the 50 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each on a sluggish pitch that has aided the slow bowlers in the 50-over tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions and have been unbeaten at the venue in four matches.

Mitchell made 63 and put on key stands, before the left-handed Bracewell smashed an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls to boost the total.

New Zealand openers started cautiously before previous-match hero Rachin Ravindra took on the bowling attack.

The left-handed Ravindra, fresh from a century in the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore, smashed pace bowler Mohammed Shami for a six and two fours.

Wrist spinner Chakravarthy struck first to send back Will Young, out lbw for 15, but the runs came quickly, albeit with some help from sloppy fielding.

Ravindra survived two reprieves when Shami failed to take a return catch and Shreyas Iyer dropped a tough chance in the deep.

But Kuldeep bowled Ravindra, for 37, on his first ball of the match with a googly from the left-arm wrist spinner.

Kuldeep then got a largely Indian crowd – a sea of blue – on their feet when he had senior batsman Kane Williamson caught and bowled for 11.

Williamson, also fresh from a ton in the previous win, had looked good in his brief stay of 14 balls.

Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham attempted to rebuild as the pair took the team past 100, but soon Ravindra Jadeja struck with his left-arm spin.

Jadeja trapped the left-handed Latham lbw for 14 as New Zealand slipped to 108-4.

Mitchell, who survived a dropped catch by skipper Rohit Sharma on 38, stood firm and with Glenn Phillips, who made 34, put on 57 runs.

Phillips was bowled by Chakravarthy off a fast googly.

Mitchell put on another stand with Bracewell before he fell to Shami caught out at extra cover.

Bracewell finished with a flourish with three fours and two sixes.

India need 252 to win a record third Champions Trophy after winning the 2002 and 2013 editions.

Australia also have also won two Champions Trophies, in 2006 and 2009.