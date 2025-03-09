AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Champions Trophy final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat against India

  • Matt Henry is out of the final with shoulder injury; Nathan Smith comes in
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 01:51pm
India’s Kuldeep Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (R) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. Photo: AFP
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Santner confirmed that Matt Henry had been ruled out of the final with a shoulder injury, with Nathan Smith replacing him in the XI.

New Zealand fret over Henry’s fitness and the Chakravarthy mystery

“It’s a great occasion and a fantastic venue for the final. The conditions here are slightly different from what we experienced in Pakistan. India have been in good form, so we will look to put runs on the board and see how it goes. Different players have stepped up for us throughout the tournament, and we are expecting another strong performance today,” Santner said at the toss.

Santner wants New Zealand to keep ‘open mind’ for Champions Trophy final

Playing XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke

Meanwhile, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma remained unfazed by the decision, stating that he was comfortable chasing.

“I don’t mind batting second. The pitch hasn’t changed much, and our focus will be on restricting them effectively. What matters is how well we execute our plans. New Zealand have been a strong side, and we are looking forward to the challenge. We are playing with the same XI,” Rohit said.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

