Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

Sohail Sarfraz Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: The sales tax (domestic) collection at local stage from electricity stood at Rs 283.177 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs 184.468 billion during corresponding period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 53.5 percent.

According to the data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for 2024-25, local sales tax collection from electricity remained the top contributor of sales tax (domestic) during first six months of 2024-25.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from petroleum products amounted to Rs82.521 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs75.911 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 8.7 percent.

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

The sugar was the third major contributor in sales tax collection (domestic) during first six months of 2024-25. The FBR collected Rs 58.957 billion from the commodity during the period under review against Rs46.642 billion in same period of 2023-24 showing an increase of 26.4 percent.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from cement stood at Rs48.275 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs32.686 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 47.7percent. Sales tax collection from local supplies of cotton yarn totaled at Rs43.389 billion against Rs31.628 billion, reflecting an increase of 37.2 percent.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from natural gas stood at Rs21.086 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs24.774 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting a decrease of 14.9 percent.

Sales tax collection from cigarettes totaled at Rs19.668 billion against Rs26.605 billion, reflecting a downward trend of 26.1 percent. Both the sales tax and excise duty collection remained negative from cigarettes during this period.

Sales tax (domestic) collection from aerated water stood at Rs13.153 billion during July-December (2024-25) against Rs12.113 billion during same period of 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 8.6 percent.

