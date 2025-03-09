Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold saw a noticeable decline on Saturday, as global market lost momentum, traders said. The yellow metal was selling for Rs306,000 per tola and Rs262,345 per 10 grams after falling by Rs1,000 and Rs858, respective, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market posted a drop by $11, scaling back gold bullion value to $2,910 per ounce with silver holding steady at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices registered a slight fall by Rs12 and Rs10, reaching Rs3,388 per tola and Rs2,904 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025