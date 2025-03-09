KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.456 billion and the number of lots traded was 39,811.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.829 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.353 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 10.003 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.468 billion),SP 500 (PKR 1.503 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.428billion), Silver (PKR 1.082 billion),Copper (PKR 653.260million), DJ (PKR 609.518 million), Natural Gas (PKR 296.585 million), Palladium (PKR 80.182 million), Aluminum (PKR 78.844 million), Brent (PKR 46.893 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 20.899 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 42lots amounting to PKR 156.807 million were traded.

