AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-09

Iron ore ticks up

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures rose on Friday after a nine-session losing streak, but were set for a weekly fall, weighed down by reports of steel production cuts in China and an intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 0.65% to 777.5 yuan ($107.28) a metric ton by 0302 GMT. The contract has fallen 3.12% so far this week. The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.14% higher at $100.5 a ton, losing 1.89% so far this week.

Sentiment in commodity markets was buoyed by Beijing’s efforts to support economic growth, said ANZ analysts. China unlocked more fiscal stimulus on Wednesday, promising greater efforts to support consumption and boost domestic demand.

Chinese officials on Thursday left the door open to more stimulus measures on top of those announced at this week’s annual parliament meeting if economic growth veered off track.

These moves follow fresh trade measures, as Washington has added an extra 20% on existing tariffs for Chinese goods, with the latest 10% increment enforced on Tuesday, drawing Beijing’s retaliation. Meanwhile, steel production cuts in China may increase iron ore supply, intensifying pressure on ore prices, said Hexun Futures. China will restructure its giant steel industry through output cuts, although it did not announce any target in its most recent intervention to address overcapacity in the sector.

Still, steel daily output logged a month-on-month increase of 13% in February, while crude steel output increased 5%, Hexun said in a separate note, citing data from the China Iron and Steel Association. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE rose, with coking coal and coke up 1.88% and 1.01%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways. Wire rod edged 0.2% higher, stainless steel was up 0.75%, while rebar eased 0.12% and hot-rolled coil lost 0.15%.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore ticks up

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories