Arabica coffee prices ease

NEW YORK: Arabica coffee futures fell on Friday but posted a 3% weekly gain, with the market focus on the outlook for the coming crop in top producer Brazil. Cocoa futures posted heavy weekly losses meanwhile.

Arabica coffee settled down 2.75 cents, or 0.7%, at $3.844 per lb. The contract posted a 3% weekly gain. Dry weather in Brazil remained a concern. Some rain was forecast, but the extent to which it will improve the crop outlook was unclear.

Global coffee traders and roasters say they have cut purchases sharply to minimal levels as the industry reels from a steep price surge that suppliers have yet to convince retail stores to accept.

Dealers said concerns about impact of high prices to coffee demand have also weighed on prices. Robusta coffee fell 1.4% at $5,353 a metric ton.

COCOA

New York cocoa settled up $105, or 1.3%, to $8,292 a ton. The contract lost 9% in the week.

The market has been put on the defensive by an improving production outlook for the current 2024/25 season, with the International Cocoa Organization late last week projecting there would be a global surplus of 142,000 tons. “It is important to note that stock levels remain tight, suggesting that prices may stay elevated, even with an improved outlook,” BMI said in a note on Friday. London cocoa rose 1.4% to 6,534 pounds per ton, having lost 11% in the week.

SUGAR

Raw sugar futures settled up 0.18 cents, or 1%, at 18.31 cents per lb. It posted a 6% weekly loss. Dealers said the market was supported by diminishing production outlooks in India and Thailand, as well as the drier-than-normal weather in top grower Brazil. White sugar rose 1.5%, at $524.90 a ton. The contract lost 1.4% in the week.