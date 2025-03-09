Women’s Day 8 March 2025: Message from Saleha Mir, Head Of Marketing Reon Energy

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the incredible achievements of women around the world, while recognizing that work is still needed to achieve true gender equality.

The theme Accelerate Action reminds us that progress is not just a reiteration of hope, but a call to action. It’s time to accelerate our efforts to break down barriers, promote inclusivity, and empower women in all aspects of life. From closing the gender pay gap to providing equal access to education and leadership roles, the need for change is still prevalent.

Let’s challenge ourselves to move from words to tangible, transformative actions - fostering inclusive, diverse, and equitable work environments where women can thrive.

Together, let’s build workplaces rather safe places where women feel encouraged, independent and celebrated for their contributions. More than ever, now is the time to Accelerate Action!

