PM Shehbaz vows government commitment to women’s empowerment

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 7
|
280.17
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 7
|
279.97
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 7
|
148.06
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 7
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 7
|
1.29
|
Euro to USD / Mar 7
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 6
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 7
|
5,746.85
|
India Sensex / Mar 7
|
74,332.58
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 7
|
36,887.17
|
Nasdaq / Mar 7
|
18,211.25
|
Hang Seng / Mar 7
|
24,231.30
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 7
|
8,679.88
|
Dow Jones / Mar 7
|
42,829.44
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 7
|
23,008.94
|
France CAC40 / Mar 7
|
8,120.80
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 7
|
67.03
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 7
|
17,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 7
|
263,203
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 7
|
2,916.80
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 7
|
66.07
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 8
|
255.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 8
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Premier Insurance / Mar 7
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.49
▲ 0.61 (12.5%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Mar 7
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
8.42
▲ 0.92 (12.27%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Mar 7
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
29.23
▲ 2.66 (10.01%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Mar 7
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
59.40
▲ 5.4 (10%)
|
Pak Datacom / Mar 7
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
99.54
▲ 9.05 (10%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Mar 7
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
11.25
▲ 1.02 (9.97%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Mar 7
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
827
▲ 74.61 (9.92%)
|
Engro Poly(Pref / Mar 7
Engro Poly(Pref)(EPCLPS)
|
12.21
▲ 1.1 (9.9%)
|
Masood Textile / Mar 7
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
61
▲ 5.45 (9.81%)
|
Pak Paper Prod / Mar 7
Pakistan Paper Products Limited(PPP)
|
183
▲ 15.42 (9.2%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Int. Knit. / Mar 7
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
17.89
▼ -1.99 (-10.01%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Mar 7
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
106.78
▼ -11.86 (-10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Mar 7
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.01
▼ -1 (-9.99%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Mar 7
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
3.05
▼ -0.3 (-8.96%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Mar 7
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
13.15
▼ -1.29 (-8.93%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Mar 7
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.28
▼ -0.72 (-8%)
|
Agritech Limited / Mar 7
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
54
▼ -4.59 (-7.83%)
|
Invest Bank / Mar 7
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
1.40
▼ -0.1 (-6.67%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Mar 7
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
265.06
▼ -16.62 (-5.9%)
|
Reliance Cotton / Mar 7
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited(RCML)
|
480.36
▼ -29.01 (-5.7%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 7
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
57,186,347
▲ 3.47
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 7
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
48,305,211
▼ -0.16
|
Sui South Gas / Mar 7
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
23,565,729
▲ 1.42
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
22,575,994
▼ -0.01
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Mar 7
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
22,361,248
▲ 2.07
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Mar 7
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
18,047,822
▲ 0.84
|
Pak Petroleum / Mar 7
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
16,644,912
▲ 2.4
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Mar 7
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
14,546,590
▲ 2.66
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 7
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
13,546,949
▲ 0.1
|
P.S.O. / Mar 7
Pakistan State Oil Company Limited(PSO)
|
12,439,221
▲ 24.96
Comments