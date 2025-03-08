AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Published 08 Mar, 2025 07:46pm
OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Comments

200 characters

OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Freed Isaeli hostages urge Netanyahu to implement Gaza deal ‘in full’

Security forces kill three terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Pakistan nearing $4.4bn loan to ease power sector debt

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon released from detention

Punjab Police foil major terror attack in Dera Ghazi Khan

PM Shehbaz vows government commitment to women’s empowerment

‘No advantage’ in playing Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, says Indian batting coach

Rate cut likely amid low inflation, IMF review

Read more stories