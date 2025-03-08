PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is reportedly unaware if the State Owned Entireties (SOEs) fall under its jurisdiction with respect to procurement or have their own powers of procurement, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting of the Board, it was decided to seek legal opinion from the Ministry of Law and Justice on this matter.

MD (PPRA) apprised the Board that the Finance Division has forwarded different independent procurement policies framed by following SOEs under Section 17(2) of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 with the request to furnish views/ comments on the said policies: (i) EXIM Bank; (ii) State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan; (iii) STEDEC Technology Commercialisation Corporation, Ministry of Science & Technology; and (iv) House Building Finance Company Limited.

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

The Authority was informed that it has already provided its stance regarding independent procurement policy drafted by EXIM Bank. Given the large number of SOEs, it is imperative to issue general policy guidelines regarding the mandate of framing independent procurement policy under SOEs Act, 2023 to ensure uniformity, transparency, and regulatory coherence.

Section 17(2) of SOES Act, 2023 in reproduced as under:

“State-owned enterprises shall maintain independent procurement policies with the approval of the federal government, which comply with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply’s Global Standards of Procurement and Supply and shall only be responsible for compliance of provisions of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 (XXII of 2002) to such extent as may be directed by the federal government.”

PPRA was established under PPRA Ordinance, 2002, empowered to improve governance, enhance transparency and strengthen accountability. The preamble of PPRA Ordinance, 2002 read as follows: “An Ordinance to provide for the establishment of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority for regulating public procurement of goods, services, works and disposal of public assets in the public sector”.

As per Authority’s understanding Section 17 (2) of SOEs (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 explicitly indicates that (a) independent procurement policy shall comply with CIPS Global Standards; and (b) SOEs have to comply with PPRA Ordinance, 2002, to the extent as may be directed by the federal government. Instead, SOES have imitated public procurement rules, 2004, with desired customisation, already in vogue.

MD (PPRA) further stated that the SOEs may consider following two proposals while framing their respective procurement policies: (i) rather mirroring existing procurement regulatory framework, SOEs should draft procurement provisions classifying industry-specific requirements different from the standard procurement framework, ensuring alignment with their operational and regulatory needs (e.g., energy, banking, telecom, aviation, etc.). They can have more detailed or specific procedures tailored to their particular needs, but they cannot deviate from the fundamental principles of transparency, competition, and value for money. This approach will enable SOEs to maintain flexibility, efficiency, and regulatory compliance while fostering sector-specific procurement excellence.

Certain SOEs operate in dual capacity - both as procuring agency and as contractor. When acting as a procuring agency, SOEs are legally bound to comply with procurement regulatory framework mutatis mutandis. While functioning as contractor, SOEs have the autonomy to develop their independent procurement policy aligned with CIPS Global Standards, ensuring procurement excellence and ethical practices.

MD (PPRA) proposed that SOEs should develop procurement policies tailored to their industry-specific needs while maintaining compliance with CIPS Global Standards and core procurement principles and sought guidance from PPRA Board specifically to address following two questions: (i) at what stage procurement policy framed by SOEs may be vetted by PPRA? And (ii) to what extent may PPRA intervene into the procurement policy to ensure transparency, efficiency and value for money?

One of the Board members opined that as per provisions under SOE Act, 2023, the SOEs are independent to frame their procurement policies so they should not send their policies to PPRA and instead they should frame their policies as per SIPS’ guidelines and get them approved from the federal government.

MD (PPRA) stated that every procurement policy of SOE received in the Authority so far has different dimensions and various diversions from PP Rules, respectively. PPRA has to define its role with guidance of the Board as to what extent the Authority can intervene in SOEs independent procurement policy formulation and PPRA should render its comments on SOE policies already received or otherwise. Another Board member opined that SOEs may be directed to get certificate of compliance from CIPS before submission to PPRA for vetting of procurement policies drafted by SOEs.

One of the Board members opined that the matter may be referred to the Law Division seeking guidance on instant question of law and respond to respective SOEs accordingly.

After detailed deliberations, PPRA Board observed that Section 17(2) of SOEs Act, 2023 is in contradiction to PPRA Ordinance, 2002. Hence, PPRA may seek advice from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the question of law as to whether Section 17(2) of SOEs Act, 2023 is applicable in the presence of PPRA Ordinance, 2002 being a special law on the public procurement. Moreover, PPRA may proceed accordingly keeping in view the opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice and shall also ask for certification of Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply(CIPS) from SOEs before further processing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025