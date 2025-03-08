WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 07, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Mar-25 5-Mar-25 4-Mar-25 3-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103935 0.104176 0.104248 0.104608 Euro 0.812553 0.808672 0.801385 0.798294 Japanese yen 0.005045 0.005048 0.005087 0.005068 U.K. pound 0.969442 0.970005 0.967135 0.965772 U.S. dollar 0.752643 0.756192 0.759103 0.762823 Algerian dinar 0.005644 0.005645 0.005642 0.00565 Australian dollar 0.477703 0.47262 0.469961 0.474476 Botswana pula 0.055018 0.054824 0.054731 0.054847 Brazilian real 0.130933 0.130585 Brunei dollar 0.564835 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518 Canadian dollar 0.525993 0.52623 0.523917 0.52871 Chilean peso 0.000804 0.000797 0.000796 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.032465 0.032261 0.031985 0.031803 Danish krone 0.108932 0.108418 0.107439 0.107034 Indian rupee 0.008643 0.008683 0.008688 0.008735 Israeli New Shekel 0.2082 0.208835 0.21022 0.212013 Korean won 0.000517 0.000518 0.00052 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44246 2.45159 2.45943 2.47028 Malaysian ringgit 0.169993 0.170026 0.169898 0.170902 Mauritian rupee 0.016551 0.016428 0.016276 0.016241 Mexican peso 0.037117 0.037088 0.036405 0.037332 New Zealand dollar 0.430625 0.427513 0.425933 0.427677 Norwegian krone 0.069354 0.068416 0.067868 0.06826 Omani rial 1.95746 1.96669 1.97426 1.98393 Peruvian sol 0.206779 0.205886 0.207402 Philippine peso 0.01309 0.013082 0.013105 0.013154 Polish zloty 0.194612 0.19497 0.191969 0.190173 Qatari riyal 0.20677 0.207745 0.208545 0.209567 Russian ruble 0.008403 0.008422 0.008506 0.008547 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200705 0.201651 0.202427 0.203419 Singapore dollar 0.564835 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518 South African rand 0.040988 0.041058 0.040845 0.040801 Swedish krona 0.074125 0.073432 0.0722 0.071596 Swiss franc 0.849916 0.850514 0.853116 0.846077 Thai baht 0.02238 0.022436 0.022348 0.022267 Trinidadian dollar 0.111484 0.112318 U.A.E. dirham 0.20494 0.205907 0.206699 0.207712 Uruguayan peso 0.017755 0.017754 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

