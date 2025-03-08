WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 07, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Mar-25 5-Mar-25 4-Mar-25 3-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103935 0.104176 0.104248 0.104608
Euro 0.812553 0.808672 0.801385 0.798294
Japanese yen 0.005045 0.005048 0.005087 0.005068
U.K. pound 0.969442 0.970005 0.967135 0.965772
U.S. dollar 0.752643 0.756192 0.759103 0.762823
Algerian dinar 0.005644 0.005645 0.005642 0.00565
Australian dollar 0.477703 0.47262 0.469961 0.474476
Botswana pula 0.055018 0.054824 0.054731 0.054847
Brazilian real 0.130933 0.130585
Brunei dollar 0.564835 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518
Canadian dollar 0.525993 0.52623 0.523917 0.52871
Chilean peso 0.000804 0.000797 0.000796 0.000799
Czech koruna 0.032465 0.032261 0.031985 0.031803
Danish krone 0.108932 0.108418 0.107439 0.107034
Indian rupee 0.008643 0.008683 0.008688 0.008735
Israeli New Shekel 0.2082 0.208835 0.21022 0.212013
Korean won 0.000517 0.000518 0.00052
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44246 2.45159 2.45943 2.47028
Malaysian ringgit 0.169993 0.170026 0.169898 0.170902
Mauritian rupee 0.016551 0.016428 0.016276 0.016241
Mexican peso 0.037117 0.037088 0.036405 0.037332
New Zealand dollar 0.430625 0.427513 0.425933 0.427677
Norwegian krone 0.069354 0.068416 0.067868 0.06826
Omani rial 1.95746 1.96669 1.97426 1.98393
Peruvian sol 0.206779 0.205886 0.207402
Philippine peso 0.01309 0.013082 0.013105 0.013154
Polish zloty 0.194612 0.19497 0.191969 0.190173
Qatari riyal 0.20677 0.207745 0.208545 0.209567
Russian ruble 0.008403 0.008422 0.008506 0.008547
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200705 0.201651 0.202427 0.203419
Singapore dollar 0.564835 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518
South African rand 0.040988 0.041058 0.040845 0.040801
Swedish krona 0.074125 0.073432 0.0722 0.071596
Swiss franc 0.849916 0.850514 0.853116 0.846077
Thai baht 0.02238 0.022436 0.022348 0.022267
Trinidadian dollar 0.111484 0.112318
U.A.E. dirham 0.20494 0.205907 0.206699 0.207712
Uruguayan peso 0.017755 0.017754
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments