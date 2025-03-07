AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases on weak China data, risk-averse investors

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Friday on weak trade data from top metals consumer China, selling by miners and as investors reduced positions amid volatile changes in U.S. tariff policy.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $9,684 a metric ton by 1100 GMT while U.S. Comex copper futures shed 0.6% to $4.78 a lb.

LME copper touched its highest in four months on Thursday at $9,739 a ton on a weak dollar and after U.S. President Donald Trump relaxed his tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The upbeat sentiment carried over to Asian trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, where copper hit a five-month peak, but it pared gains to end the session up 0.3%.

Prices pulled back on fresh worries about the world’s second-largest economy after data showed Chinese imports unexpectedly shrank over January-February, while exports lost momentum and China’s trade surplus with the United States grew.

Copper rallies to near three-week high

In addition, China’s unwrought copper imports declined by 7.2% year-on-year to 837,000 metric tons in the same period.

“The weak Chinese imports are raising a question over the real state of their domestic economy and the trade surplus is only going to raise the likelihood of more tariffs,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex.

Investors were also shedding positions ahead of the weekend, wary of unexpected news that could hit prices, he added.

“Given all the uncertainty, we live in a much higher frequency trading world. Now you’ve got a lot of people who don’t want to carry risk over the weekend.”

With LME copper set for a rise of 3.4% this week, copper producers have been selling to lock in the higher prices, Munro said.

Helping support the market was a weaker dollar index, which is on course for its worst weekly performance since the week in November when Trump won the U.S. election.

A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% to $2,700 a ton and nickel was little changed at $16,305 while zinc lost 0.4% to $2,918, lead dropped 1.2% to $2,024 and tin eased 0.3% to $32,480.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper eases on weak China data, risk-averse investors

Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 surges nearly 700 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve

PM meets prominent business figures as govt eyes economic boost

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Oil set for weekly drop on tariff uncertainty and supply boost

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal

Read more stories