AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts weekly gains on production concerns

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 04:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed sharply higher on Friday and posted a 1.6% weekly gains amid fears of production cuts at key palm oil areas in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange added 147 ringgit, or 3.28%, to close at 4,627 ringgit ($1,048.73) a metric ton.

“The futures were seen trading sharply higher amidst fears of a production cut at key palm oil areas in Malaysia, bargain-buying coupled with heavy short-covering,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil plantations in two states of Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer of the commodity, have been hit by infestations, a minister said, as the country recovers from floods that have also disrupted production.

Malaysia’s February palm oil inventories are estimated to have fallen to their lowest in nearly three years due to the floods, a Reuters survey showed.

Malaysian palm oil higher

Indonesia exported 29.5 million metric tons of palm oil products last year, an 8.3% drop on-year, per data released on Thursday by GAPKI, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association.

Meanwhile, India bought a decent amount of palm oil this week, following lower-than-normal purchases in January and February, which had sharply reduced stock levels, said a Mumbai-based dealer.

India’s palm oil imports rose 36% on-month in February after falling to their lowest since March 2011 in January.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.48% after data on Thursday showed U.S. soyoil exports in January hit a 15-year high. Its palm oil contract added 2.89%, while soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.35%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.38% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm posts weekly gains on production concerns

Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 surges nearly 700 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Trump signs order to establish strategic bitcoin reserve

PM meets prominent business figures as govt eyes economic boost

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia to reach $1 trillion deal

Oil set for weekly drop on tariff uncertainty and supply boost

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Read more stories