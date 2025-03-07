AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
BOP 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
FCCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (8.26%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
FLYNG 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.16%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 56.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.8%)
OGDC 223.42 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 186.39 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
PRL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SEARL 94.45 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.71%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SSGC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.18%)
SYM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Published 07 Mar, 2025 01:04pm
