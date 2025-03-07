AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 45.44 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.14%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
FLYNG 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
HUBC 131.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.2%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 56.31 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.3%)
OGDC 224.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
PPL 187.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.72%)
PRL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.6%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (4.43%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.91%)
SYM 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,128 Increased By 105.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,230 Increased By 624.9 (1.71%)
KSE100 114,522 Increased By 808.7 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,485 Increased By 183.2 (0.52%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 10:40am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 10:25am, the rupee was hovering at 279.78, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 279.82.

Internationally, the US dollar wallowed near a four-month low on Friday as ever-shifting tariff policies fanned uncertainty and increased concern about growth prospects for the world’s largest economy, leaving investors grasping for jobs data due later in the day.

Another reprieve of levies aimed at Mexico and Canada announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered little relief, keeping the safe-haven yen not far off its strongest against the greenback since early October.

Against the Swiss franc, the US dollar dropped to a three-month low of 0.8820 franc in early trade.

The greenback also lost some ground against the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso.

The reprieve expires on April 2 when Trump says he will impose reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, fell 0.05% to 104.15.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Friday but were set for their biggest weekly decline since October as the uncertainty around US tariff policy is creating concerns about demand growth as major producers are set to increase output.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $69.63 a barrel by 0315 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 12 cents, or 0.18%, to $66.48 a barrel. However, for the week Brent is down 4.9%, set for its biggest weekly decline since October 14.

WTI is set to drop 4.8%, its biggest weekly fall since that week.

Markets, including oil, have been whipsawed by fluctuating trade policy in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories