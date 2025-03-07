Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

The buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 900 points during the trading on Friday.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index hovered at 114,584.13, an increase of 870.96 points or 0.77%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, NRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

The positive momentum comes as investors expect further rate cuts by the central bank in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled for Monday.

A Business Recorder poll of analysts showed a median expectation of a 50bps rate cut, with only one anticipating no change.

On Thursday, driven by institutional buying and expectations of a further rate cut, the PSX staged a strong comeback, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,450 points.

Globally, investors were met with some calm on Friday after a turbulent week besieged by US trade policy confusion and a global rise in borrowing costs, as a steep selloff in bonds abated and currencies steadied, though stocks tracked Wall Street lower.

Overnight the Nasdaq confirmed it has been in a correction since peaking last December, as US stocks face headwinds from a darkening growth outlook in the world’s largest economy and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2 - the day he threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last traded 0.5% lower, though was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2.5%, which would mark its largest increase in nearly six months.

The rise was helped by a rally in its Chinese counterparts as investors continued to pile into artificial intelligence shares and welcomed Beijing’s new policy support.

This is an intra-day update