AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (8.28%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.31 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.3%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (0.86%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PPL 186.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.63%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 94.49 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.76%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.66 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,128 Increased By 105.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,230 Increased By 624.9 (1.71%)
KSE100 114,510 Increased By 796.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 35,482 Increased By 180.5 (0.51%)
Markets

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

BR Web Desk Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 11:09am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

The buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 900 points during the trading on Friday.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index hovered at 114,584.13, an increase of 870.96 points or 0.77%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, NRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

The positive momentum comes as investors expect further rate cuts by the central bank in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled for Monday.

A Business Recorder poll of analysts showed a median expectation of a 50bps rate cut, with only one anticipating no change.

On Thursday, driven by institutional buying and expectations of a further rate cut, the PSX staged a strong comeback, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,450 points.

Globally, investors were met with some calm on Friday after a turbulent week besieged by US trade policy confusion and a global rise in borrowing costs, as a steep selloff in bonds abated and currencies steadied, though stocks tracked Wall Street lower.

Overnight the Nasdaq confirmed it has been in a correction since peaking last December, as US stocks face headwinds from a darkening growth outlook in the world’s largest economy and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2 - the day he threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last traded 0.5% lower, though was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2.5%, which would mark its largest increase in nearly six months.

The rise was helped by a rally in its Chinese counterparts as investors continued to pile into artificial intelligence shares and welcomed Beijing’s new policy support.

This is an intra-day update

