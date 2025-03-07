Palm tracks Dalian oils higher, but set to decline for second straight week

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday, tracking rival oils’ movement in the Dalian market, but were set for a second straight weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange added 24 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 4,504 ringgit ($1,016.02) a metric ton in early trade.

Malaysian palm oil higher

The futures have lost 1.69% so far this week.

Fundamentals