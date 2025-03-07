AIRLINK 176.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.28%)
BOP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
FCCL 45.55 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (8.4%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
FLYNG 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.47%)
OGDC 224.52 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.87%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PPL 186.85 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.55%)
PRL 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.81%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
SEARL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.55%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.66 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,120 Increased By 97.7 (0.81%)
BR30 37,239 Increased By 633.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,521 Increased By 807.9 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,490 Increased By 188.1 (0.53%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s January-February imports of soybean, coal rise; iron ore, crude oil fall

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 09:48am

China imports of soybean and coal rose in January-February from a year earlier, while those of iron ore, crude oil, and unwrought copper fell, customs data showed on Friday.

China’s exports in the January-February period increased just 2.3% year-on-year by value, while imports unexpectedly contracted 8.4%.

US soy, corn, wheat rise for second day on tariff relief hopes

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5% expansion in exports and a 1% increase in imports.

Those compared with exports growth of 10.7% and imports growth of 1.0% in December 2024.

Soybeans coal

Comments

200 characters

China’s January-February imports of soybean, coal rise; iron ore, crude oil fall

APTMA speaks about challenges facing industry

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories