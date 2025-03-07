China’s January-February imports of soybean, coal rise; iron ore, crude oil fall

China imports of soybean and coal rose in January-February from a year earlier, while those of iron ore, crude oil, and unwrought copper fell, customs data showed on Friday.

China’s exports in the January-February period increased just 2.3% year-on-year by value, while imports unexpectedly contracted 8.4%.

US soy, corn, wheat rise for second day on tariff relief hopes

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5% expansion in exports and a 1% increase in imports.

Those compared with exports growth of 10.7% and imports growth of 1.0% in December 2024.