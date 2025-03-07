AIRLINK 177.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Shanghai copper hits nearly five-month high on China stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 09:39am

Shanghai copper rose to its highest in nearly five months on Friday, supported by concerns about US tariff on copper imports and hopes of further stimulus from top consumer China.

The most-active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 0.7% to 78,620 yuan ($10,851.62) a ton, the highest level since October 2024, by 0341 GMT.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico until April 2, the day he has threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners.

Trump has announced 25% tariffs on aluminium and steel from March 12 and ordered a probe into possible new tariffs on copper.

The latest announcement from Trump’s administration on copper imports made a case of front loading, which is pushing copper prices higher, said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ.

There is optimism around China’s stimulus measures, which is also supporting the market, Kumari added.

China on Thursday left the door open for more stimulus measures on top of those announced at this week’s annual parliament meeting if economic growth veered off track.

Market expects China’s National People’s Congress to announce more stimulus measures as the Sino-US trade war heats up.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

Chinese exports lost momentum in the January-February period and imports unexpectedly shrank amid the ongoing trade tensions.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 20,875 yuan a ton, zinc gained 0.8% to 24,080 yuan, nickel climbed 2.4% to 131,010 yuan, lead advanced 0.7% to 17,495 yuan and tin firmed 2% to 262,670 yuan.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.8% at $9,658.5 a metric ton after hitting a four-month high on Thursday.

LME aluminium fell 0.1% to $2,694.5 a ton, zinc lost 0.4% to $2,918.5, nickel gained 0.1% to $16,320, lead slipped 0.7% to $2,034 and tin eased 0.4% to $32,450.

