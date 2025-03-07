AIRLINK 177.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
FCCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (8.76%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.17%)
HUBC 132.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.47%)
OGDC 224.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.04%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.07%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (1.91%)
PRL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.98%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SEARL 93.99 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (3.21%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.3%)
SYM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,120 Increased By 97.7 (0.81%)
BR30 37,239 Increased By 633.5 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,463 Increased By 750.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 35,478 Increased By 176.1 (0.5%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China January-February iron ore imports hit by Australia weather-related disruptions

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2025 09:37am

BEIJING: China’s iron ore imports in the first two months of 2025 fell by 8.4% from the same period a year earlier, curbed by weather-related supply disruption in major producer Australia.

The world’s largest iron ore consumer brought in 191.36 million metric tons of the key steelmaking ingredient during January and February, customs data showed on Friday.

The number works out to a monthly average of 95.68 million tons.

That compared to 112.49 million tons in December and a monthly average of 103.2 million tons in 2024.

China combines import data for January and February to smooth out the impact of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, the timing for which changes each year.

The annual fall is largely because of weather-related supply disruption in major supplier Australia, said analyst Shan Peng at trading company China Base Ningbo Group.

“But the total volumes are around 10 million tons higher than our earlier forecast, probably because miners stepped up shipments after the cyclone effect retreated,” Shan added.

A survey from Reuters in February showed that analysts expected to see an annual slump of at least 10% for January and February.

Dalian iron ore range-bound

Operations at Western Australia’s major iron ore hubs - Port Hedland and the Dampier - had been suspended due to cyclone Zelia, the most severe cyclone since April 2023.

Rio Tinto, the world’s largest iron ore producer, expects a loss of 13 million tons of iron ore from cyclones that have hit Australia’s west coast and disrupted iron ore shipments this year.

China’s iron ore imports in March will likely top 100 million tons as miners ramped up shipments to achieve quarterly and annual targets after cyclones disrupted shipments in the prior two months, analysts said.

China’s steel exports over January-February rose 6.7% from the year earlier to 16.97 million tons, the customs data showed. Steel imports in the first two months fell 7.2% year-on-year to 1.05 million tons.

Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

China January-February iron ore imports hit by Australia weather-related disruptions

Buying rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Arrest of Kabul bombing suspect illustrates vital US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation: US State Dept

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Oil set for biggest weekly drop since October on tariff uncertainty, supply gains

Barkat Frisian Agro shares surge 10% on PSX debut, hit upper limit at Rs20.02

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Read more stories