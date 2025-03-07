Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt committed to promoting small, medium enterprises: PM Shehbaz

COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

Govt to complete PIA privatisation within next 3 months: Aleem Khan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

