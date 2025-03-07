AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
FCCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.07%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.23%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
HUBC 131.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 54.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
OGDC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.53%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIAHCLA 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.79%)
PIBTL 10.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PPL 188.99 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.72%)
PRL 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.9%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.53%)
SYM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.84%)
BR100 12,132 Increased By 109.1 (0.91%)
BR30 37,193 Increased By 587.5 (1.61%)
KSE100 114,381 Increased By 668.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 35,464 Increased By 162.7 (0.46%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 6, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2025 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt committed to promoting small, medium enterprises: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

Read here for details.

  • Govt to complete PIA privatisation within next 3 months: Aleem Khan

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

Read here for details.

  • Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Beverages, tobacco and real estate sector: FBR proposes reduction in tax rates

ST returns to 21 cos paid on behalf of non-residents: FBR directs PRAL to allow input tax adjustment

FTO unearths tax fraud case involving cyber criminals

Handover of IS terrorist to US as per UN resolutions: FO

PTC says concerned at proposed amendments to EFS

Read more stories