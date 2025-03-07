AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.533 billion and the number of lots traded was 44,643.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.626 billion, followed byCOTS (PKR 9.673 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.464 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.425 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.022 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.814 billion), Silver (PKR 1.292 billion), Copper (PKR 902.663 million), Natural Gas (PKR 633.962 million), DJ (PKR 526.845 million), Palladium (PKR 106.788 million), Brent (PKR 28.780 million) and Aluminum (PKR 13.963 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 29 lots amounting to PKR 86.007 million were traded.

