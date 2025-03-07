Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold lost huge value on Thursday, depicting a global market’s sharp decline, receding below $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

Following a big fall by Rs3,000 and Rs2,571, gold prices scaled back to Rs304,000 per tola and Rs260,630 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International market registered a significant drop by $28, pulling down gold bullion value to $2, 893 per ounce while silver prices held firm at over $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also stood unchanged at Rs3,369 per tola and Rs2,888 per 10 grams, the association added. Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025