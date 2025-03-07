WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 06, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Mar-25 4-Mar-25 3-Mar-25 28-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104176 0.104248 0.104608 0.104871 Euro 0.808672 0.801385 0.798294 0.795338 Japanese yen 0.005048 0.005087 0.005068 0.0051059 U.K. pound 0.970005 0.967135 0.965772 0.962221 U.S. dollar 0.756192 0.759103 0.762823 0.76394 Algerian dinar 0.005645 0.005642 0.00565 0.0056576 Australian dollar 0.47262 0.469961 0.474476 0.474712 Botswana pula 0.054824 0.054731 0.054847 0.0551565 Brazilian real 0.130585 0.130628 Brunei dollar 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518 0.566301 Canadian dollar 0.52623 0.523917 0.52871 0.529118 Chilean peso 0.000797 0.000796 0.000799 0.0008031 Czech koruna 0.032261 0.031985 0.031803 0.0317858 Danish krone 0.108418 0.107439 0.107034 0.106637 Indian rupee 0.008683 0.008688 0.008735 0.0087407 Israeli New Shekel 0.208835 0.21022 0.212013 0.212797 Korean won 0.000518 0.00052 0.0005307 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45159 2.45943 2.47028 Malaysian ringgit 0.170026 0.169898 0.170902 0.171076 Mauritian rupee 0.016428 0.016276 0.016241 0.0162674 Mexican peso 0.037088 0.036405 0.037332 0.0372508 New Zealand dollar 0.427513 0.425933 0.427677 0.429678 Norwegian krone 0.068416 0.067868 0.06826 0.0678358 Omani rial 1.96669 1.97426 1.98393 1.98684 Peruvian sol 0.205886 0.207402 0.208101 Philippine peso 0.013082 0.013105 0.013154 0.0131948 Polish zloty 0.19497 0.191969 0.190173 0.191018 Qatari riyal 0.207745 0.208545 0.209567 Russian ruble 0.008422 0.008506 0.008547 0.0086559 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201651 0.202427 0.203419 Singapore dollar 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518 0.566301 South African rand 0.041058 0.040845 0.040801 0.0412796 Swedish krona 0.073432 0.0722 0.071596 0.0710885 Swiss franc 0.850514 0.853116 0.846077 0.846236 Thai baht 0.022436 0.022348 0.022267 0.0223944 Trinidadian dollar 0.112318 0.113158 U.A.E. dirham 0.205907 0.206699 0.207712 Uruguayan peso 0.017754 0.0179392 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

