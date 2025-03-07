Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 06, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Mar-25 4-Mar-25 3-Mar-25 28-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104176 0.104248 0.104608 0.104871
Euro 0.808672 0.801385 0.798294 0.795338
Japanese yen 0.005048 0.005087 0.005068 0.0051059
U.K. pound 0.970005 0.967135 0.965772 0.962221
U.S. dollar 0.756192 0.759103 0.762823 0.76394
Algerian dinar 0.005645 0.005642 0.00565 0.0056576
Australian dollar 0.47262 0.469961 0.474476 0.474712
Botswana pula 0.054824 0.054731 0.054847 0.0551565
Brazilian real 0.130585 0.130628
Brunei dollar 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518 0.566301
Canadian dollar 0.52623 0.523917 0.52871 0.529118
Chilean peso 0.000797 0.000796 0.000799 0.0008031
Czech koruna 0.032261 0.031985 0.031803 0.0317858
Danish krone 0.108418 0.107439 0.107034 0.106637
Indian rupee 0.008683 0.008688 0.008735 0.0087407
Israeli New Shekel 0.208835 0.21022 0.212013 0.212797
Korean won 0.000518 0.00052 0.0005307
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45159 2.45943 2.47028
Malaysian ringgit 0.170026 0.169898 0.170902 0.171076
Mauritian rupee 0.016428 0.016276 0.016241 0.0162674
Mexican peso 0.037088 0.036405 0.037332 0.0372508
New Zealand dollar 0.427513 0.425933 0.427677 0.429678
Norwegian krone 0.068416 0.067868 0.06826 0.0678358
Omani rial 1.96669 1.97426 1.98393 1.98684
Peruvian sol 0.205886 0.207402 0.208101
Philippine peso 0.013082 0.013105 0.013154 0.0131948
Polish zloty 0.19497 0.191969 0.190173 0.191018
Qatari riyal 0.207745 0.208545 0.209567
Russian ruble 0.008422 0.008506 0.008547 0.0086559
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201651 0.202427 0.203419
Singapore dollar 0.56428 0.56376 0.56518 0.566301
South African rand 0.041058 0.040845 0.040801 0.0412796
Swedish krona 0.073432 0.0722 0.071596 0.0710885
Swiss franc 0.850514 0.853116 0.846077 0.846236
Thai baht 0.022436 0.022348 0.022267 0.0223944
Trinidadian dollar 0.112318 0.113158
U.A.E. dirham 0.205907 0.206699 0.207712
Uruguayan peso 0.017754 0.0179392
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments