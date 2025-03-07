Markets Print 2025-03-07
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 06, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.05 281.30 AED 76.06 76.60
EURO 300.61 303.64 SAR 74.43 75.00
GBP 359.42 362.82 INTERBANK 279.65 279.80
JPY 1.85 1.89
=========================================================================
