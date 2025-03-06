Malaysia’s palm oil production in two states hit by infestations

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil plantations in two states in Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer of the commodity, have been hit by infestations, a minister said, as the country recovers from floods that have disrupted production.

The attacks by leaf-eating pests, particularly bagworms, have been reported in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the states of Johor and Perak, Plantation and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said in a parliamentary reply on Wednesday, which was published on Thursday.

Out of 5.61 million hectares of oil palm plantations, 1.01 million hectares are located in Johor and Perak.

The country’s production has been affected by floods in recent months, resulting in output hitting a six month low.

Malaysian palm oil higher

“New infestation is now being reported in several areas in Perak indicating an increasing threat to the oil palm crops in this state.

To address this situation, an allocation of 5 million ringgit ($1.13 million) is being requested to strengthen control efforts against the increasingly widespread outbreak,“ he said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is controlling the infestation by taking measures including spraying biopesticide products and planting beneficial crops, he added.