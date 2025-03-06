AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,026 Increased By 225.4 (1.91%)
BR30 36,651 Increased By 1212.8 (3.42%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia’s palm oil production in two states hit by infestations

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 02:04pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil plantations in two states in Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer of the commodity, have been hit by infestations, a minister said, as the country recovers from floods that have disrupted production.

The attacks by leaf-eating pests, particularly bagworms, have been reported in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the states of Johor and Perak, Plantation and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said in a parliamentary reply on Wednesday, which was published on Thursday.

Out of 5.61 million hectares of oil palm plantations, 1.01 million hectares are located in Johor and Perak.

The country’s production has been affected by floods in recent months, resulting in output hitting a six month low.

Malaysian palm oil higher

“New infestation is now being reported in several areas in Perak indicating an increasing threat to the oil palm crops in this state.

To address this situation, an allocation of 5 million ringgit ($1.13 million) is being requested to strengthen control efforts against the increasingly widespread outbreak,“ he said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is controlling the infestation by taking measures including spraying biopesticide products and planting beneficial crops, he added.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s palm oil production in two states hit by infestations

GIS (CDC) as collateral: SBP unveils MFFs access mechanism for IBIs

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Former Pakistan coach Gillespie labels successor Aaqib Javed a ‘clown’

Oil climbs from multi-year low, tariff concerns and rising supply weigh

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

Read more stories