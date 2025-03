HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, March 7.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments each of 55,000 to 70,000 tons, both in June.