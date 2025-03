HANOI: Vietnam exported 303,000 metric tons of coffee in the January-February period, down 23.5% from the same period last year, government data showed on Thursday.

January-February coffee export revenue rose by 37% to $1.7 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

The GSO revised down coffee exports in January to 134,000 tons from 140,000 tons.