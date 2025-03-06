Vietnam posts $1.55 billion trade deficit in February

HANOI: Vietnam’s trade deficit was $1.55 billion in February, compared with a $3.02 billion surplus posted in January, and industrial production surged by 17.2% from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

The Southeast Asian nation, a significant regional manufacturing hub, is heavily dependent on export-driven economic growth and faces risks from rising global trade disputes, including the potential imposition of tariffs by the United States.