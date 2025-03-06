AIRLINK 178.49 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (2.23%)
Vietnam posts $1.55 billion trade deficit in February

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025
Labourers paint on ceramic products at an assembly of Hai Duong ceramic factory in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Labourers paint on ceramic products at an assembly of Hai Duong ceramic factory in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam’s trade deficit was $1.55 billion in February, compared with a $3.02 billion surplus posted in January, and industrial production surged by 17.2% from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

Vietnam economy expands by 5.66pc in Q1

The Southeast Asian nation, a significant regional manufacturing hub, is heavily dependent on export-driven economic growth and faces risks from rising global trade disputes, including the potential imposition of tariffs by the United States.

