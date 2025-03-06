AIRLINK 178.25 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.09%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 10:26am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.7% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:25am, the rupee was hovering at 279.67, a gain of Re0.2 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 279.87.

Internationally, the euro extended four-month highs to the US dollar on Thursday, following a surge in European bond yields on Germany’s proposed 500 billion euro ($539.85 billion) infrastructure fund and overhaul in borrowing limits.

The greenback wallowed near a four-month trough against a basket of major peers as US President Donald Trump’s administration gave a one-month reprieve on auto import levies to Canada and Mexico, again showing how rapidly the trade landscape can shift.

The risk-sensitive sterling and Australian dollar benefitted, with the British currency touching a four-month peak.

The Aussie reached a one-week high, buoyed additionally by solid economic growth at home and pledges of more stimulus from top trading partner China. The yuan traded offshore stood close to Wednesday’s nine-day high.

The US dollar index was little changed at 104.31, after easing to 104.25 overnight for the first time since November 8.

The US dollar gained 0.2% against the safe-haven yen, however, to be last at 149.17 yen.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Thursday after falling over the past four sessions as US tariffs on Canadian crude supply may be eased but investors remain wary of remaining tariffs on Mexico and major producers’ plans to increase output.

Brent futures were trading up 42 cents, or 0.61%, at $69.72 a barrel by 0144 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) were up 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $66.71 a barrel.

Brent plunged 6.5% in the previous four sessions, dropping to its lowest since December 2021 on Wednesday, while WTI fell 5.8% over the same period to its lowest since May 2023.

