AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to extend mini-rally on dollar’s growth worries-driven slump

Reuters Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:26am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to inch up at open on Thursday, adding to the previous day’s advance, spurred by the dollar’s decline on worries that growth in the world’s largest economy is slowing.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.88-86.90 to the U.S. dollar compared with its previous close of 86.9550.

The rupee rose 0.2% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump in more than three weeks. The dollar index dropped 1%, taking its decline this week to 3%.

“The dollar is all sorts of trouble.. U.S. growth risks are rising and the U.S. tariffs risk premium is being taken out,” a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“This is obviously a welcome break for the rupee. However, I doubt that a substantial rally from here is likely.”

U.S. private payrolls growth slowed considerably in February, data released on Wednesday showed, indicating that the labour market is cooling off.

The private payrolls data follows a string of disappointing data, including a slump in U.S. consumer confidence in January, along with a steep in retail sales.

Monday’s U.S. manufacturing activity data showed big falls in new orders and employment.

Rise in Asian peers helps Indian rupee end higher

“Markets have seemingly shifted their focus away from tariff rhetoric for now, and they appear to be concerned about a slowdown in the U.S. economy,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

The rally in the euro on the back of aggressive defensive and infrastructure spending plans by European leaders has further undermined the dollar.

The euro has the highest weightage in the dollar index.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums will be in focus, after the Indian central bank announced yet another buy-sell FX swap to shore up rupee liquidity.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to extend mini-rally on dollar’s growth worries-driven slump

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories