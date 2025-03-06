BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 5, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts
- Oilboy Energy to raise Rs250mn via rights issue for waste-to-energy project
- Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal*
- All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR
- Pakistan expected to clear first review of $7bn IMF programme: Bloomberg
- Gold price per tola gains Rs700 in Pakistan
- PM Shehbaz meets UAE IFZA delegation, signs MoU for economic zone investments
- Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance
