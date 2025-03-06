AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Gold prices soar

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

KARACHI: Gold prices further soared on Wednesday, reflecting the international market uptrend, traders said.

The precious metal gained further Rs700 to reach Rs307,000 per tola and Rs601 to Rs263,203 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market closed gold bullion at $2,921 per ounce, up by $5 with silver selling for over $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also scaled up by Rs54 and Rs45, trading for Rs3,369 per tola and Rs2,888 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

Value of gold and silver may be fluctuating on the open market as compared to those fixed by the association.

