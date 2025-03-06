AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-06

Tesla sales fall in Germany after Musk backs far right

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

BERLIN: Tesla sales in Germany recorded another drop last month, official data showed Wednesday, after billionaire owner Elon Musk vocally backed the far-right AfD during the country’s recent election campaign.

Just 1,429 of the US group’s electric vehicles were registered in Europe’s biggest auto market in February, down over 76 percent year-on-year, the KBA federal transport authority said.

Sales of Teslas had already plunged by almost 60 percent in January after Musk’s intervention in German politics. Over the first two months of 2025 the group’s sales in Germany were down 70 percent.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) recorded a historic result in national elections on February 23, securing almost 21 percent of the vote.

The AfD was boosted by the vocal support of Musk, who used his social media platform X to say that only the far-right party could “save Germany”.

