Tesla sales fall in Germany after Musk backs far right

BERLIN: Tesla sales in Germany recorded another drop last month, official data showed Wednesday, after billionaire owner Elon Musk vocally backed the far-right AfD during the country’s recent election campaign.

Just 1,429 of the US group’s electric vehicles were registered in Europe’s biggest auto market in February, down over 76 percent year-on-year, the KBA federal transport authority said.

Sales of Teslas had already plunged by almost 60 percent in January after Musk’s intervention in German politics. Over the first two months of 2025 the group’s sales in Germany were down 70 percent.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) recorded a historic result in national elections on February 23, securing almost 21 percent of the vote.

The AfD was boosted by the vocal support of Musk, who used his social media platform X to say that only the far-right party could “save Germany”.