US copper surges on tariff concerns

LONDON: US copper prices jumped on Wednesday as worries about the US import tariffs widened, while China’s fresh stimulus measures, Germany’s infrastructure fund plans and a weaker dollar supported the wider market for the metal.

The most active May copper futures on the US Comex exchange surged 5.1% to $4.7865 a lb, their highest since February 14. The US futures outperformed three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, which rose 2.0% to $9,532 a metric ton by 1112 GMT after hitting $9,564 for its highest since February 21.

“The New York futures market has for now completely dislocated from the global markets,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The premium of Comex copper over the LME climbed to $1,022 per ton from $737 a day earlier, approaching its peak of $1,153 set on February 13. US President Donald Trump’s fresh 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

LME’s on-warrant copper stocks fell to 148,300 tons, their lowest since June 14, after 10,275 tons of net fresh cancellations in Asia. The available stocks are down 43% in two weeks. Meanwhile, LME aluminium gained 1.1% to $2,644.50 a ton, zinc added 1.8% to $2,861.50, tin advanced 0.9% to $31,901, lead firmed 0.5% to $2,019 and nickel added 0.5% to $16,060. Lead and nickel hit the highest since December 12 and December 13, respectively.