AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-06

US copper surges on tariff concerns

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

LONDON: US copper prices jumped on Wednesday as worries about the US import tariffs widened, while China’s fresh stimulus measures, Germany’s infrastructure fund plans and a weaker dollar supported the wider market for the metal.

The most active May copper futures on the US Comex exchange surged 5.1% to $4.7865 a lb, their highest since February 14. The US futures outperformed three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, which rose 2.0% to $9,532 a metric ton by 1112 GMT after hitting $9,564 for its highest since February 21.

“The New York futures market has for now completely dislocated from the global markets,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The premium of Comex copper over the LME climbed to $1,022 per ton from $737 a day earlier, approaching its peak of $1,153 set on February 13. US President Donald Trump’s fresh 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

LME’s on-warrant copper stocks fell to 148,300 tons, their lowest since June 14, after 10,275 tons of net fresh cancellations in Asia. The available stocks are down 43% in two weeks. Meanwhile, LME aluminium gained 1.1% to $2,644.50 a ton, zinc added 1.8% to $2,861.50, tin advanced 0.9% to $31,901, lead firmed 0.5% to $2,019 and nickel added 0.5% to $16,060. Lead and nickel hit the highest since December 12 and December 13, respectively.

Copper LME copper

Comments

200 characters

US copper surges on tariff concerns

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories