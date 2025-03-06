KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 51.126 billion and the number of lots traded was 50,220.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.638billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.500 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 12.358 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.507 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.178 billion), Silver (PKR 943 million), Copper (PKR 367.667 million), Natural Gas (PKR 976.735 million), SP 500 (PKR 1.392 billion), DJ (PKR 670.502 million), Palladium (PKR 167.346 million), Brent (PKR 66.452 million) and Aluminum (PKR 18.198 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 126lots amounting to PKR 259.009million were traded.

