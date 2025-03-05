Four killed, two injured in roadside blast in Khuzdar

At least four people were killed, and two others injured as a result of a roadside explosion in Khuzdar’s Nal tehsil on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, the blast was triggered using a remote-controlled device and appeared to target tribal figures in the area.

Security forces have cordoned off the site and are investigating to determine who was responsible for the attack.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Nal and Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.

Balochistan CM condemns attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives. He directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

“Terrorism will be eliminated at all costs, and anti-peace elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs,” the chief minister stated.

Balochistan has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in recent months, with security forces continuing operations to maintain stability in the region.

This is the second terrorist attack in the country in two days. On Tuesday, security forces foiled an attack on Bannu Cantonment.

The militants rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the walls of Bannu Cantt during peak Iftar hours when the market was crowded.

One of the vehicles detonated in an area adjacent to the market, causing significant damage to a nearby mosque and claiming innocent lives.

“This cowardly attack on innocent civilians and a mosque during Iftar underscores that these militants have no connection to Islam,” stated security sources.