AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

H&S Residence Success Event: A historic night of prestige and groundbreaking achievements

Sponsored Content Published 05 Mar, 2025 07:35pm

The H&S Residence Success Event, held on February 22nd, 2025, at the breathtaking HMR Waterfront, DHA Phase VIII, Karachi, was an unforgettable evening that redefined luxury real estate celebrations in Pakistan.

Hosted by H&S Properties, the event brought together the nation’s top real estate figures, influential business leaders, and A-list celebrities to mark a landmark achievement in the industry.

H&S Properties, renowned as the UAE’s No.1 real estate brand, showcased its dominance in Pakistan with the phenomenal success of H&S Residence—a 39-story architectural marvel crafted by the internationally acclaimed Nikken Sekkei.

The project has achieved record-breaking sales and an extraordinary 15% price appreciation within mere months, setting a new benchmark for coastal luxury living in Pakistan. With an architectural design that blends innovation and sophistication, H&S Residence is set to become an iconic symbol of luxury and modern living in the country.

The evening unfolded as a masterclass in grandeur, offering an immersive experience filled with dynamic engagement. A thrilling live quiz segment added an element of interactive entertainment, with winners securing an impressive 100,000 PKR per correct answer to a quiz question.

The audience remained captivated as the night progressed with the highly anticipated awards ceremony, where H&S Properties made history by recognising excellence like never before.

Seven of the most outstanding H&S Properties Alliance Partners received a prestigious cash prize of 1 Million each, while the top three performers were honored with luxurious Rolex watches—a gesture that set the bar in Pakistan’s real estate landscape.

The prestigious awards were presented by none other than Mr. Saad Haq, Group CEO of H&S Group, and Mr. Emad Haq, Vice Chairman of H&S Group, alongside HMR Waterfront’s distinguished leadership, Chairman Mr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi and CEO/Director HMR Waterfront, Mr. Hasnain Pardesi. Their presence underscored the magnitude of the occasion, reinforcing the commitment to excellence that defines H&S Properties.

The event was a true testament to the company’s ability to lead the industry with innovation, integrity, and an unwavering pursuit of quality.

The event reached its peak with a dazzling star-studded lineup, hosted by the charismatic Mashal Khan and graced by top-tier celebrities such as Aijaz Aslam, Malik Aqeel, Sidra Niazi, Junaid Khan, Sunita Marshall, and Humayun Alamgir.

The night’s energy soared with breathtaking live performances by the sensational Aima Baig and rock legend Ali Azmat, captivating the audience with their electrifying presence and setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration.

Beyond the glamour and recognition, the H&S Residence Success Event symbolised a greater vision—one that aims to push the boundaries of luxury real estate and set new industry standards.

With world-class amenities, an iconic architectural presence, and an unparalleled location at HMR Waterfront in DHA Phase VIII Karachi, H&S Residence is leading the transformation of Pakistan’s luxury property sector.

This event was not just a celebration of past achievements but a bold statement of an even brighter future ahead. H&S Properties remains committed to raising the bar, ensuring that every development is a reflection of excellence and forward-thinking design.

For further details, visit hspropertypk.com or follow @hspropertiespk on Instagram.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Comments

200 characters

H&S Residence Success Event: A historic night of prestige and groundbreaking achievements

PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Four killed, two injured in roadside blast in Khuzdar

All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR

PM Shehbaz meets UAE IFZA delegation, signs MoU for economic zone investments

Pakistan expected to clear first review of $7bn IMF programme: Bloomberg

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

New Zealand power to 362-6 in semi-final against South Africa

Read more stories