H&S Residence Success Event: A historic night of prestige and groundbreaking achievements

The H&S Residence Success Event, held on February 22nd, 2025, at the breathtaking HMR Waterfront, DHA Phase VIII, Karachi, was an unforgettable evening that redefined luxury real estate celebrations in Pakistan.

Hosted by H&S Properties, the event brought together the nation’s top real estate figures, influential business leaders, and A-list celebrities to mark a landmark achievement in the industry.

H&S Properties, renowned as the UAE’s No.1 real estate brand, showcased its dominance in Pakistan with the phenomenal success of H&S Residence—a 39-story architectural marvel crafted by the internationally acclaimed Nikken Sekkei.

The project has achieved record-breaking sales and an extraordinary 15% price appreciation within mere months, setting a new benchmark for coastal luxury living in Pakistan. With an architectural design that blends innovation and sophistication, H&S Residence is set to become an iconic symbol of luxury and modern living in the country.

The evening unfolded as a masterclass in grandeur, offering an immersive experience filled with dynamic engagement. A thrilling live quiz segment added an element of interactive entertainment, with winners securing an impressive 100,000 PKR per correct answer to a quiz question.

The audience remained captivated as the night progressed with the highly anticipated awards ceremony, where H&S Properties made history by recognising excellence like never before.

Seven of the most outstanding H&S Properties Alliance Partners received a prestigious cash prize of 1 Million each, while the top three performers were honored with luxurious Rolex watches—a gesture that set the bar in Pakistan’s real estate landscape.

The prestigious awards were presented by none other than Mr. Saad Haq, Group CEO of H&S Group, and Mr. Emad Haq, Vice Chairman of H&S Group, alongside HMR Waterfront’s distinguished leadership, Chairman Mr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi and CEO/Director HMR Waterfront, Mr. Hasnain Pardesi. Their presence underscored the magnitude of the occasion, reinforcing the commitment to excellence that defines H&S Properties.

The event was a true testament to the company’s ability to lead the industry with innovation, integrity, and an unwavering pursuit of quality.

The event reached its peak with a dazzling star-studded lineup, hosted by the charismatic Mashal Khan and graced by top-tier celebrities such as Aijaz Aslam, Malik Aqeel, Sidra Niazi, Junaid Khan, Sunita Marshall, and Humayun Alamgir.

The night’s energy soared with breathtaking live performances by the sensational Aima Baig and rock legend Ali Azmat, captivating the audience with their electrifying presence and setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration.

Beyond the glamour and recognition, the H&S Residence Success Event symbolised a greater vision—one that aims to push the boundaries of luxury real estate and set new industry standards.

With world-class amenities, an iconic architectural presence, and an unparalleled location at HMR Waterfront in DHA Phase VIII Karachi, H&S Residence is leading the transformation of Pakistan’s luxury property sector.

This event was not just a celebration of past achievements but a bold statement of an even brighter future ahead. H&S Properties remains committed to raising the bar, ensuring that every development is a reflection of excellence and forward-thinking design.

For further details, visit hspropertypk.com or follow @hspropertiespk on Instagram.