LAHORE: New Zealand will play India in the Champions Trophy final after a clinical 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

Rachin Ravindra made 108 and Kane Williamson scored 102 as New Zealand posted an imposing 362-6 in the second semi-final before Mitchell Santner grabbed 3-43 to restrict South Africa to 312-9 in 50 overs.

South Africa, New Zealand seek limited-overs silverware in rare showdown

New Zealand will meet India for the title in Dubai on Sunday.