New Zealand power to 362-6 in semi-final against South Africa

BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 06:31pm
New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) and Rachin Ravindra bump their bats during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) and Rachin Ravindra bump their bats during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson struck brilliant centuries as New Zealand posted the highest-ever Champions Trophy total of 362-6 in their semi-final against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

Ravindra cracked a 101-ball 108 while Williamson hit 102 off 94 balls on a batting-friendly Gaddafi Stadium pitch after New Zealand won the toss and batted first.

Daryl Mitchell clubbed 49 off 37 balls and Glenn Phillips smashed a 27-ball 49 not out as the Black Caps plundered 110 runs in the last 10 overs and 66 in the last five.

The winners will face India in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa, New Zealand seek limited-overs silverware in rare showdown

South Africa’s bowling line-up struggled right from the start as Ravindra and Will Young (21) put on 48 for the opening stand.

It was followed by a magnificent 164-run stand for the second wicket between Ravindra and Williamson that put the New Zealanders on track for a massive total, as the duo scored at will with some delightful strokes.

Ravindra completed his fifth ODI hundred – all coming in ICC events – from 93 balls with a two off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson reached his 15th ODI hundred with a ramped boundary, his third three-figure score in as many matches against South Africa.

It was Rabada who finally ended the partnership by dismissing Ravindra caught behind. Ravindra hit 13 fours and one six in total.

Williamson chipped Wiaan Mulder into the hands of Lungi Ngidi in the 40th over after hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Mitchell and Phillips added some late impetus after South Africa had briefly dragged things back to give themselves hope of limiting the score to under 350.

Fast bowler Ngidi finished with 3-72, while Rabada ended with figures of 2-70.

Australia posted the previous highest Champions Trophy total with a successful chase of 356-5 against England in the group stage, also in Lahore, giving the Proteas hope that they can still reach the final.

