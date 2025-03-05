AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Champions Trophy: New Zealand bat first in second semi-final against South Africa

  • Match begins at 2pm Pakistan Time
BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 01:58pm

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in the second semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The match begins at 2pm Pakistan Time.

South Africa, New Zealand seek limited-overs silverware in rare showdown

The pitch and conditions

A 75-meter boundary downtown from the Iqbal End, with a shorter boundary on the other side. Dale Steyn describes it as a beautiful wicket—flat, hard, and ideal for batting.

“There’s some live grass, but not enough to generate significant lateral movement,” he said.

Playing XI

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand

1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Kyle Jamieson, 11 Will O’Rourke

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy toss update Champions Trophy semi final

Comments

200 characters

Champions Trophy: New Zealand bat first in second semi-final against South Africa

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR

Pakistan expected to clear first review of $7bn IMF programme: Bloomberg

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Mohammed Shami admits playing at one venue ‘definitely helps’ finalists India

Read more stories