Champions Trophy: New Zealand bat first in second semi-final against South Africa

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa in the second semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The match begins at 2pm Pakistan Time.

South Africa, New Zealand seek limited-overs silverware in rare showdown

The pitch and conditions

A 75-meter boundary downtown from the Iqbal End, with a shorter boundary on the other side. Dale Steyn describes it as a beautiful wicket—flat, hard, and ideal for batting.

“There’s some live grass, but not enough to generate significant lateral movement,” he said.

Playing XI

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand

1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Kyle Jamieson, 11 Will O’Rourke