AIRLINK 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-2.72%)
BOP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
FCCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
HUBC 133.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
OGDC 213.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.13%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.15%)
POWER 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
PPL 171.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.9%)
PRL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.14%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.7%)
SEARL 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,826 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 35,494 Decreased By -192.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 112,433 Decreased By -310.5 (-0.28%)
KSE30 34,821 Decreased By -146.7 (-0.42%)
Mar 05, 2025
Markets

Palm oil gains on Chicago soyoil, inventory data awaited

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 11:46am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, after two sessions of losses, mirroring movement in the Chicago soyoil market while the market awaits data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 21 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 4,370 ringgit ($983.13) a metric ton by the midday break.

“The futures will try to recover some of yesterday’s drop before resuming its direction while waiting for next Monday’s MPOB data,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its monthly data on March 10.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.58%, while Dalian’s most active soyoil contract fell 1.16%, and its palm oil contract lost 1.3%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in February to their lowest in nearly three years due to production disruptions caused by floods, a Reuters survey showed.

China swiftly retaliated against fresh US tariffs imposed on Tuesday, hiking import levies covering $21 billion worth of American agricultural and food products and moving the world’s top two economies a step closer towards an all-out trade war.

Meanwhile, India’s palm oil imports rose 36% on-month in February after falling to their lowest since March 2011 in January, according to estimates from dealers.

Oil prices fell for a third session on Wednesday as plans by major producers to raise output in April combined with concerns that US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China will slow economic and fuel demand growth hammered investor sentiment.

Palm oil futures tumble

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.36% against the US dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may fall into the 4,183 ringgit-4,264 ringgit per metric ton range, as it has broken support at 4,360 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

