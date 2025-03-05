AIRLINK 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-2.72%)
BOP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.95%)
HUBC 133.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.49%)
OGDC 213.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
PIBTL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.93%)
POWER 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
PPL 171.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.9%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.7%)
SEARL 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,826 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 35,494 Decreased By -192.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 112,369 Decreased By -374.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 34,789 Decreased By -178.8 (-0.51%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UAE non-oil business sector maintains steady growth in February, PMI shows

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 11:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE’s non-oil private sector growth in activity held steady in February driven by strong demand and output, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained at 55.0 in February, the same as the previous month, well above the 50 mark signalling growth.

The reading was also slightly above the long-run average of 54.4.

Growth in new orders softened slightly for the second consecutive month, reaching its weakest level since last October, with the new orders index slipping to 57.3 in February from January’s 59.0.

Despite the strong performance, the sector faced challenges, including labour constraints and payment delays, leading to a rise in backlogs of work.

“Firms continue to feel the pressure of intense competition, which has capped price increases,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

UAE non-oil business activity growth holds steady in November, PMI shows

“Nevertheless, growing cost pressures resulted in a slight acceleration in selling price inflation in February. Additionally, businesses are eager to secure new work, which contributed to a rapid accumulation of backlogged orders.”

Concerns about domestic and international competition also tempered business confidence, with only 10% of firms expecting increased activity over the next 12 months.

In Dubai, the UAE’s trade and tourism hub, the headline PMI fell to a three-month low of 54.3 in February from January’s 55.3, indicating a slower improvement in the sector although growth in new orders remained robust.

UAE non oil business sector

Comments

200 characters

UAE non-oil business sector maintains steady growth in February, PMI shows

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

PM highlights his govt’s achievements

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Mohammed Shami admits playing at one venue ‘definitely helps’ finalists India

Oilboy Energy to raise Rs250mn via rights issue for waste-to-energy project

Oil falls as market eyes OPEC+ output increase, US tariffs

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

Read more stories