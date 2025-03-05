AIRLINK 178.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.42%)
BOP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.45%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.02%)
OGDC 213.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.46%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 172.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 92.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.13%)
SYM 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 45.5 (0.38%)
BR30 35,877 Increased By 191.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 113,101 Increased By 357.2 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,064 Increased By 96.7 (0.28%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 10:24am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.73, a loss of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 279.72.

Internationally, the US dollar hovered near a three-month low versus major peers on Wednesday after the latest round of US tariffs and countermeasures from Canada and China stoked fears of an escalating trade war.

China’s yuan was firm in offshore trading following a rally of about 0.7% in the prior session, as annual parliamentary sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) kicked off with Beijing retaining a 5% economic growth goal for 2025.

The euro pushed to a near four-month peak as German political parties agreed to a 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund. Sterling also stood tall near a three-month high. Crude oil swooned to six-month lows, while bitcoin found its feet around $87,000 following a volatile week.

US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with doubled duties of 20% on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday. China and Canada retaliated while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to respond likewise, without giving details.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, sterling and four other major counterparts, was little changed at 105.60, after a two-day 1.9% slump that took it as low as 105.49 for the first time since December 6.

The euro rose as high as $1.0637 for the first time since November 13 in the latest session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a third session on Wednesday as plans by major producers to raise output in April combined with concerns US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China will slow economic and fuel demand growth hammered investor sentiment.

Brent futures eased 15 cents lower to $70.89 a barrel at 0200 GMT. In the previous session, the contract fell to as low as $69.75, its lowest since September 11, and settled at their lowest since that day as well.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 40 cents a barrel, or 0.6%, at $67.86 after settling at its lowest since December. Prices fell to as low as $66.77 in the previous session, the lowest since November 18.

This is an intra-day update

