AIRLINK 178.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.42%)
BOP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 40.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.45%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.02%)
OGDC 213.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.46%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 172.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 92.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.13%)
SYM 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 45.5 (0.38%)
BR30 35,877 Increased By 191.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 113,101 Increased By 357.2 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,064 Increased By 96.7 (0.28%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 10:37am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 9:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 13,221.38 level, an increase of 477.59 points or 0.42%.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including NRL, HUBCO, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, MARI, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday told Reuters that Pakistan was “well positioned” for the first review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility last summer to help claw its way out of an economic crisis, with an immediate disbursement of about $1 billion.

The review, if cleared and approved by the lender’s board, could unlock another tranche of funding for cash-strapped Pakistan ahead of its annual budget which is usually presented in June.

On Tuesday, positive momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 750 points at 112,743.79.

Globally, Australian stocks were down 0.9%, while Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.2% lower, flipping from small early gains. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng pointed 0.6% higher.

Overnight, the US S&P 500 slid 1.2%, but futures rose 0.6% on Wednesday. MSCI’s world equity index edged up 0.1%, but remained 1.9% lower for the week.

US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with doubled duties of 20% on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday.

China and Canada retaliated while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to respond likewise, without giving details.

Investors are monitoring Trump’s address with Congress to see if there are any cues in future tariff actions.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Read more stories