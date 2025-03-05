Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 500 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 9:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 13,221.38 level, an increase of 477.59 points or 0.42%.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including NRL, HUBCO, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, MARI, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday told Reuters that Pakistan was “well positioned” for the first review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility last summer to help claw its way out of an economic crisis, with an immediate disbursement of about $1 billion.

The review, if cleared and approved by the lender’s board, could unlock another tranche of funding for cash-strapped Pakistan ahead of its annual budget which is usually presented in June.

On Tuesday, positive momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 750 points at 112,743.79.

Globally, Australian stocks were down 0.9%, while Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.2% lower, flipping from small early gains. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng pointed 0.6% higher.

Overnight, the US S&P 500 slid 1.2%, but futures rose 0.6% on Wednesday. MSCI’s world equity index edged up 0.1%, but remained 1.9% lower for the week.

US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with doubled duties of 20% on Chinese goods, took effect on Tuesday.

China and Canada retaliated while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to respond likewise, without giving details.

Investors are monitoring Trump’s address with Congress to see if there are any cues in future tariff actions.

This is an intra-day update