AIRLINK 178.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.14%)
BOP 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FCCL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.63%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 134.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.58%)
HUMNL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
MLCF 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.21%)
OGDC 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.41%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
PIBTL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.33%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
PPL 173.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.43%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
SYM 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 11,947 Increased By 57.3 (0.48%)
BR30 35,946 Increased By 259.7 (0.73%)
KSE100 113,149 Increased By 405.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,075 Increased By 107.3 (0.31%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 4, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2025 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 9 civilians martyred, 16 injured as security forces foil Bannu Cantt attack

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Read here for details.

  • Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Read here for details.

  • Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz calls for unity, highlights economic gains in cabinet address

Read here for details.

  • Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

Read here for details.

  • Planning minister reviews issues ‘impeding Gwadar Port operationalisation’

Read here for details.

