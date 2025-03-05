Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

9 civilians martyred, 16 injured as security forces foil Bannu Cantt attack

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

PM Shehbaz calls for unity, highlights economic gains in cabinet address

Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

Planning minister reviews issues ‘impeding Gwadar Port operationalisation’

