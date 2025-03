HONG KONG: Under fierce pressure from US President Donald Trump, Hong Kong’s Hutchison said it had agreed to sell its lucrative Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium Tuesday.

CK Hutchison Holdings said it would offload a 90 percent stake in Panama Ports Company, and sell a slew of other non-Chinese ports to a group led by giant asset manager BlackRock for about US$19 billion.