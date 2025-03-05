AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-05

Rise in Asian peers helps Indian rupee end higher

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed slightly higher on Tuesday tracking a rise in Asian peers, while dollar demand from importers and foreign banks kept a lid on the local unit’s gains.

The imposition of US trade tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico dampened risk appetite, triggering a decline in global stocks and bond yields. However, Asian currencies rose between 0.1% and 0.6%.

The rupee closed at 87.2650 against the US dollar, up 0.1% on the day.

While the currency slipped a tad below 87.40 in early trading, intermittent dollar sales from state-run banks helped support the rupee, three traders said.

“There was a mix of (dollar) buying from oil companies, foreign banks and routine importer covering,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

Persistent outflows from local equities have also weighed on the rupee in recent weeks. Overseas investors have net sold over $14 billion worth of Indian stocks so far in 2025, contributing to making the rupee Asia’s worst-performing currencies. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

While the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened, the offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.3% at 7.27. The dollar index was down 0.2% at 106.3 while the 10-year US bond yield dipped to 4.16%, its lowest level since October last year.

Concerns about weakness in the US economy have weighed on the dollar and US bond yields, with traders now pricing in three cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025, a shift from less than two cuts priced earlier this year.

“It’s a tough call, but the tariff story could well keep (dollar index) support at 106.15/35 intact - unless US equities tank,” ING Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Rise in Asian peers helps Indian rupee end higher

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories